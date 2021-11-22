Snow squall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario

KITCHENER -

Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Ontario.

It includes Mount Forest, Arthur, Northern Wellington County, Listowel, Milverton, Northern Perth County, Wingham, Blyth and Northern Huron County.

The agency says snow squalls will continue into Monday night, with 10 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff expected by Tuesday morning.

Some areas could get as much as 30 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns the heavy snow and winds could impact visibility on the roads.

Those snow squalls are expected to weaken to flurries by Tuesday morning.