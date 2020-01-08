KITCHENER -- A snow squall warning has been issued to the areas of Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada says brief, intense snowfall and blowing snow is expected early Wednesday morning.

Snowfall accumulation is predicted to be around two to four centimetres, but the heaviness of the snow and blowing conditions could result in hazardous travel.

Areas closer to Lake Huron are expected to receive closer to 15 centimetres of snow due to a lake effect.

Environment Canada says snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably and to expect quick changes.

The agency has also released a statement for a significant snow storm in the Waterloo-Wellington area on Saturday. Rain, freezing rain, and snow are all possible for this system.