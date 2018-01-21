

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Storm fans are used to seeing on-ice heroics from Givani Smith – just not when the Storm are the opposing team.

Smith scored a goal and added two assists Sunday as the Storm fell 4-2 to the Kitchener Rangers. It was his first game against Guelph since the team traded him to Kitchener earlier this month.

The game’s result was rarely in doubt, with Kitchener jumping out to a lead halfway through the first period and never looking back.

Sunday’s game marked the third straight win for the Rangers, who next play Tuesday night in London before returning home Friday to take on Saginaw.

Guelph’s next game is Friday night, at home against Flint. They sit in third place in the OHL’s Midwest Division, behind Kitchener and London.