Skating rink open at Carl Zehr Square

People looking for some free winter fun are invited to Kitchener City Hall to take part in an annual tradition.

The outdoor rink at Carl Zehr Square officially opened on Monday. Anyone can skate on the rink from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as long as the weather cooperates.

For those looking to try it out for the first time, the Kitchener Public Library offers a hockey skate borrowing program at the Central Library on Queen Street North. Skates can be borrowed for a single day and kept overnight.