Six Region of Waterloo councillors announce support for amalgamation

One unified city – that’s what six Region of Waterloo councillors say they want when it comes to the future of the region’s municipal governance.

The councillors hosted a news conference Wednesday morning to make the announcement, sharing statements and explaining why they’re pushing for amalgamation.

Those in attendance supporting the potential move were councillors Colleen James, Michael Harris, Kari Williams, Robert Deutschmann, Jim Erb and Chantal Huinink.

They say one unified city, as opposed to the seven separate municipalities that exist now, would better serve residents.

“A partial amalgamation, such as the north and south of [Highway] 401, would be less effective than one unified, region-wide city,” Deutschmann told reporters. “It would not allow for the true potential of the entire region to be maximized. As regional councillors we are seeing the impact of our growing community, the social impact and the rising costs associated with addressing the needs of our community.”

The news conference comes weeks after the Doug Ford government announced the break up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities.

The Waterloo regional councillors who spoke Wednesday say it’s important for them to take a firm stance on the hot-button issue.

They say the point of the news conference is to start a discussion and let the province know they are interested in amalgamation. Nothing is set in stone at this point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.