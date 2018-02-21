

CTV Kitchener





A state of emergency was declared in Six Nations on Wednesday as water levels continued to rise in the Grand River downstream of Brantford.

Officials in Six Nations said flooding was mostly likely to affect properties between 744 West and Bateman Line.

Two roads in the community had been closed as of 4:45 p.m. Wednesday – Fourth Line West between Seneca Road and Bateman Line, and Mohawk Road between Third Line and Fourth Line.

The Chiefswood Bridge remained open, although authorities were watching closely in case the water moved high enough to force a closure of the bridge.

Six Nations was expected to see its highest water levels late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.