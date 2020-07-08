KITCHENER -- The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking for people to come forward after a man was injured during an incident involving Guelph police last month.

According to the SIU, the Guelph police began an investigation in the parking lot of a plaza at Willow Road and Dawson Road, on the evening of June 30

During the investigation, the SIU says there was an interaction between officers and several civilians.

A 32-year-old man who was involved in the altercation was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury.

According to a statement released by the SIU on Wednesday says two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to investigate this case.

The SIU is asking anyone with information on this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence is asked to upload it through the SIU’s website at siu.on.ca.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates police interactions that end in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.