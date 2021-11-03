SIU investigates death after shots fired during police operation near Port Dover

KITCHENER -

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a 70-year-old man's death after shots were fired just west of Port Dover.

In a news release, the SIU said Toronto Police were in the area of Highway 6 and 24 around 12 p.m. Wednesday executing a search warrant when shots were fired just after noon near a home.

“There were Toronto Police Service officers that were executing a search warrant, and there were shots fired. One man Is Deceased,” Kristy Denette, a spokesperson with Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said.

An earlier tweet from Toronto police said it was an officer who discharged their firearm.

SEARCH WARRANT:

Port Dover

(Norfolk County)

*12 pm *

- Toronto officers executed a Firearms Search Warrant

- An officer has discharged their firearm

- One person has been struck and taken to hospital

- SIU have invoked their mandate#GO2115364

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 3, 2021

The SIU said it cannot confirm whether the man died at the scene or died at the hospital.

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

“We’re required to complete our investigations within 120 days. so that is our goal, to stick to that legislation,” Denette said.

The SIU also admitted it could take awhile for answers to emerge.

“I can't see it being earlier than four months to be honest. The SIU does have quite a high case load. We're at about 400 cases a year," Denette said.

The SIU is still gathering details and plans to release more information as it becomes available. The SIU is asking anyone who may have any type of information or videos or pictures related to the incident to contact them.