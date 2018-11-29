Featured
Single-vehicle crash closes road in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:13AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 2:18PM EST
Police closed Conestoga Boulevard between Pinebush Road and Sheldon Drive in Cambridge due to a crash that took down a hydro pole.
Police say a 47-year-old man was speeding when the car left the roadway and struck a hydro pole just before 5 a.m., Thursday.
The vehicle is heavily damaged and on its side in the ditch. Police say the vehicle caught fire earlier. A passing motorist helped the driver out of the vehicle when it caught fire.
The driver was taken to hospital with non, life-threatening injuries.
The Waterloo Region Police Service’s Traffic Unit has been called in.
The investigation is ongoing.