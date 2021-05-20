KITCHENER -- Golf courses and tennis courts in Waterloo Region will be able to reopen this weekend, provincial officials announced Thursday while unveiling a three-step plan to reopen Ontario's economy.

Outdoor amenities will be able to open on May 22.

"It's a sigh of relief, we can get on with the season," said Rob Moore, manager of the Deer Ridge Golf Course in Kitchener. "We didn't know when Christmas Day was coming, but now it's here."

Moore said they're still waiting on more details on what is allowed from the province, but will likely only be able to offer outdoor golf in the coming weeks.

"We're happy with that just to get going," Moore said.

He anticipates opening up more services at the course as the province moves through the stages of reopening.

Staff at the course will be busy Thursday and Friday while they prepare for opening day. Tee times are already booked into the weekend, Moore said.

As of Saturday, outdoor gatherings can increase to five people.

STAGED REOPENING PLAN

The first stage of the reopening plan will likely begin in mid-June, or two weeks after 60 per cent of eligible adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The first phase will allow some outdoor activities to occur, including larger outdoor gatherings and outdoor dining with a maximum of four people per table. Retail stores would also be able to reopen with capacity limits in place.

Phase two will move forward at least 21 days after the first, and after 70 per cent of adults are vaccinated. This step will allow for larger outdoor gatherings, small indoor gatherings, and personal care services.

The third phase is expected later this summer, when 70 to 80 per cent of adults have one vaccine dose and 25 per cent are fully vaccinated, and at least 21 days after the second step. That phase would allow for indoor attractions, events, attractions and sports.

The province's new three step reopening roadmap was announced at a press conference Thursday.

"We're taking a gradual and phased approach based on hitting vaccination targets," Premiere Doug Ford said at the conference. "We must approach this in the most careful and disciplined way."

He called the plan "transparent and predictable," with factors to be considered for moving between steps including vaccination rates, COVID-19 case counts, ICU numbers and the virus's reproductive rate.

"I know that there might be some people that want to move faster, but we can't risk it right now," Ford said, adding COVID-19 "remains a significant threat."

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the roadmap "represents a way out of the pandemic and provides a clear path forward."

The province expects to enter Step One of the reopening plan around the week of June 14, but the Health Minister said it could begin before that if certain criteria are met earlier.

"The timelines and the frames that we have set up are both realistic and achievable," Elliott said.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.