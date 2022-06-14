Shirts stolen from Every Child Matters display in Kitchener

Three shirts have been stolen from an Every Child Matters display outside the Healing of the Seven Generations office on Frederick Street in Kitchener, according to the Executive Director Donna Dubie.

Dubie said two shirts were taken last week and on Monday night someone stole a child’s hoodie from the display.

Dubie believes the person that stole the items likely doesn’t understand the significance of the clothes, but she is saddened it happened.

According to Dubie, the group also dealt with a scammer last week that tried selling the Healing of the Seven Generations new logo on shirts through a phony website. Dubie said they had to get a lawyer involved to get the phony site taken down.