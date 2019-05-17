

CTV Kitchener





Reports from the Ministry of Environment show that there is no risk of fuel contamination at the Shade’s Mills reservoir.

That means that activities like fishing, boating and swimming are not impacted.

The reports come after a months-long investigation after a tanker truck full of jet fuel tipped on Highway 401 on Jan. 13.

The crash spilled 50,000 litres of jet fuel into the Aberfoyle and Mill creeks, both of which are upstream of Shade’s Mills about 15 kilometres.

“In an abundance of caution, the Grand River Conservation Authority advised park visitors not to participate in water-contact activities such as swimming, boating or fishing until a full assessment of the reservoir could be completed following the spill,” a statement from the Grand River Conservation Area reads in part.

The park opened in May but its water activities were advised against while the investigation was ongoing.

Friday’s news likely means that water play will resume as usual.