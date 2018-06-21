

CTV Kitchener





Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly touched a woman inappropriately on the University of Waterloo’s main campus.

The investigation brought police officers to the Dana Porter Library on the evening of June 14.

According to police, the man stopped touching the woman after she confronted him.

The man was seen wearing a white golf shirt with blue horizontal stripes, black shorts and dark running shoes.

He is described as being white, 5’11” and 230 pounds, heavyset and likely about 25 years old, with shoulder-length brown hair.