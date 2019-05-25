

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong gusts, nickel size hail, and heavy rain.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued at 5:30 pm. on Saturday afternoon in the Region of Waterloo and Southern Wellington County.

The agency says the main threats associated with the storms are wind gusts up to 100 km/h and hail up to 2 cm.

Communities in the path of the storm are: Lucan, St. Marys, Tavistock, Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Milton and Guelph.

They warn that wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break tree branches, and overturn vehicles.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” Environment Canada said in a release.