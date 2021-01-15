KITCHENER -- Seven more charges were laid against people who were not complying with regional and provincial COVID-19 rules over the past week.

During a media briefing on Friday afternoon, Region of Waterloo CAO Bruce Lauckner reported the fines, which were given out between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13.

"Although enforcement is necessary, we really have to look at the latest stay-at-home order as an opportunity to get us where we want to be," said CAO Bruce Lauckner during a media briefing on Friday morning.

In Kitchener, bylaw officers issued three tickets at private residences for gatherings that exceeded the provincial limit. Bylaw officers in Waterloo and Cambridge each issued one ticket in their cities, as well.

Each ticket comes with a cost of $880.

One business, Sunnyside Asian Spa in Kitchener, was also given a ticket for being open as a non-essential business. That also comes with a cost of $880.

Grand River Transit officials also issued two tickets for failure to wear a face covering. Corporate security also issued two tickets for the same reason under the region's code-of-use bylaw. Each of those tickets cost the recipient $240.

Lauckner also mentioned the court summonses that were given after a Wilmot Township church organized a gathering that exceeded the province's limit for a place of worship.

In that case, a total of nine summonses were issued: six to the church elders of Trinity Bible Chapel, one to the church corporation itself and two to attendees. The courts will determine the fine of those nine summonses, Lauckner said.