Seven-field soccer complex opens in Cambridge
The Cambridge Soccer Complex had their official kickoff event Saturday, bringing soccer enthusiasts and community members out to take a look at the new facility.
“This is an upstream thing that we're doing for down the road for our kids to make sure they have a sense of purpose,” Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett told CTV News on Saturday.
The $15 million facility, located at Fountain Street and Linden Drive, features seven fields, including three artificial turf fields and four natural surfaces as well as a club house.
“$15 million I think is a very small price to pay for the ongoing benefits that are just going to keep growing there,” Liggett said. “This is something that keeps bringing rewards year after year after year.”
“The field house has all sorts of amenities. They have change rooms, they have proper meeting rooms and it’s a facility that can host all kinds of different tournaments,” said Hardy Bromberg, deputy city manager. “By having seven fields all in one complex, I think that's going to be very welcoming to tournaments.”
‘Long time coming’
Discussions surrounding the new complex began more than a decade ago with construction starting in July of 2022 by Gateman-Milloy Inc.
“It's gone through three successive councils, so three different mayors, and we have a lot of staff that have been involved with this, the concept first started in 2012, but it didn't start in earnest until about 2014-2015,” Liggett explained.
“So it was a long process, and we were very fortunate to have the former landowner that was interested in giving back to the community and were able to obtain this land. And that was a number of years ago and over the last two years, we've been going through a design process and the construction. We’re looking forward to a lot more excitement and a lot of dreams created out here on the soccer pitch,” Bromberg said.
City staff said it was a long time coming to have a state-of-the-art soccer facility in Cambridge, especially with the region’s continuous population growth.
“As of the end of the year, the stats on our population have been quite shocking,” Liggett said. “It's about 20,000 more than we thought it was going to be and so what happens when a population grows, we tend to think that a lot of it is because of adults coming in but a large number of that are children. So we need to make sure that our children are occupied, that they have something that keeps them busy.”
Project delays
The facility was supposed to be complete at the start of the soccer season in 2023 but the project fell behind schedule, which the city said was due to supply-chain issues.
“Over the years, we've had difficult budgets to deal with and so our recreation facilities have been put on the back burner or delayed in some way,” Liggett explained. “Arts and culture, sports and recreation, they're usually the ones that have to be let go. But now with this complete, the next one off the chopping block will be the Preston Arena - we'll be doing our big sports facility there. That's going to be very exciting. So it's part of a whole network of recreation facilities. This is just one segment of it, but it's included in part of our recreational plans.”
Future of complex
The mayor said one of the city's goals with the new complex is to bring more excitement to the growing local soccer community.
“This is the type of thing that's going to bring them to connect with each other, have relationships with coaches, with other families. So it's so important to the psychology, the emotional strength of our community.”
“We've got a lot of competitive soccer players here in our community,” Bromberg said. “But we also have a lot of people that just enjoy coming out and kicking the ball and so you have the whole range.”
Conestoga College is a partner in the project and will use the fields for its soccer and rugby programs.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shooting at Michigan splash pad leaves 'nine, maybe 10 victims': authorities
Gunfire erupted at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, leaving as many as 10 people wounded, authorities said.
FOLLOW LIVE Oilers-Panthers Game 4: Oilers lead 6-1 after two periods
The Edmonton Oilers lead the Florida Panthers 6-1 after two periods in Game 4.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
'They're not human beings, they're animals': Trump blasts immigrants for taking jobs
Donald Trump blamed immigrants for stealing jobs and government resources as he courted separate groups of Black voters and hardcore conservatives in battleground Michigan on Saturday.
Video shows northern Ont. storm hammer shoreline, breaking dock
The owner of a northern Ont. camp is continuing to clean up after an intense storm that prompted a tornado warning Thursday ripped through the area breaking his dock and downing trees.
'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ' first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
BREAKING A 'brazen daylight shooting': 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Scarborough during fight, say police
Toronto police are appealing for witnesses and information as they deploy a “significant amount of resources” into the investigation of the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Two dead in collision between motorcycle and SUV
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV claimed the lives of two people, just west of Strathroy.
-
Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron
Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.
-
Theft investigation leads to drug and weapons charges in Sarnia
A retail theft investigation has lead to illegal drug and handgun charges in Sarnia.
Windsor
-
From bacon cupcakes to maple beer: Canadian village returns to Carrousel of Nations lineup
One of the new villages added to Windsor-Essex’s biggest multicultural festival of the year is centred around Canadian culture.
-
Woman charged with impaired driving after alleged collision with police cruiser
A woman has been charged after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a parked Windsor police cruiser while impaired, according to officers.
-
NICU nurses reunite with young patients they cared for at birth
Sara Castellan’s son spent three and a half weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after being born six weeks early. Judy Matton was one of their nurses.
Barrie
-
Barrie Airshow soars through the sky
Thousands of spectators lined the shores of Kempenfelt Bay to take in the Barrie Airshow on Saturday.
-
Golf tournament honouring late teen helps local youth with autism
A golf tournament is carrying on the legacy of a teen who died in a car crash in 2018 by helping to support local youth with autism.
-
Developmental service cuts programs, announces layoffs due to lack of funding
A family support service organization is eliminating dozens of jobs and closing two programs, citing a lack of funding from the Ford government as the catalyst.
Northern Ontario
-
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
-
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callihan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
-
Video shows northern Ont. storm hammer shoreline, breaking dock
The owner of a northern Ont. camp is continuing to clean up after an intense storm that prompted a tornado warning Thursday ripped through the area breaking his dock and downing trees.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
-
Much-anticipated pedestrian bridge over Rideau River opens after lengthy delays
The Rideau River pedestrian and cycling bridge finally opened to the public on Saturday morning.
-
Ottawa community helping fundraise for boy with rare disease
Ottawa came together in Stittsville on Saturday, raising more than $15,000 to help fund a cure for a seven-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare disease.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING A 'brazen daylight shooting': 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Scarborough during fight, say police
Toronto police are appealing for witnesses and information as they deploy a “significant amount of resources” into the investigation of the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.
-
York Region confirms first 2024 case of rabies after infected bat found in Whitchurch-Stouffville
York Region is reporting its first case of rabies for 2024.
-
Brampton woman charged with impaired driving for the third time in 15 months: police
A 32-year-old woman from Brampton has been arrested and charged with impaired driving for the third time in the span of 15 months, say police.
Montreal
-
'Dismantled' human smuggling group tied to dead migrants in St. Lawrence River: RCMP
A human smuggling ring recently dismantled by members of the RCMP was connected to the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross illegally into the United States last year.
-
Quebec cities open pools early to prepare for Tuesday's heat wave
Several Quebec cities have announced the early opening of pools and water games, as a warm air mass and heat wave are expected to hit the province starting Tuesday.
-
Two Quebec swimmers hoping the hard work will pay off at the Paris Olympics
Quebec swimmers Mary-Sophie Harvey and Patrick Hussey are hoping the hard work they put in pays off at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
Atlantic
-
Ten people arrested following search warrant in Summerside: P.E.I. RCMP
Ten people were arrested, drugs and cash were seized, after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerside, P.E.I.
-
Canadian Coast Guard holds open house in Saint John
The open house served not only as a recruitment measure for the Canadian Coast Guard, but also as an opportunity to show the public the daily operations of the coast guard.
-
Police investigating after driver crashes through fence into Lake Banook
Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and went into a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
New monument honours victims, lives lost one year after deadly Carberry crash
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Calgary
-
'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
Here’s what we know about the 5 new hotspots on the broken water main: City of Calgary
Late Friday afternoon, the City of Calgary held a media availability to deliver an update on the status of the 16 Avenue water main break that delivered shocking news.
-
OPINION
OPINION Alberta’s diversity is its greatest strength
I love Alberta. That may sound obvious coming from someone who was born here, went to school here, and eventually became Premier.
Edmonton
-
FOLLOW LIVE
FOLLOW LIVE Oilers-Panthers Game 4: Oilers lead 6-1 after two periods
The Edmonton Oilers lead the Florida Panthers 6-1 after two periods in Game 4.
-
Edmonton man killed in highway crash Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after a crash south of the city on Friday night.
-
'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
Vancouver
-
'Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes' Environment Canada says as funnel clouds spotted in Fraser Valley
Weather watchers took in some rare sights Saturday as storms brought an array of meteorological phenomena to the Lower Mainland.
-
Crews recover body of missing boater in Mission, B.C.
Search and rescue crews recovered the body of a boater who was missing and presumed dead Saturday in Mission, B.C.
-
One taken to hospital after fire at abandoned townhouse complex in South Vancouver
There were people living inside an abandoned townhouse complex in South Vancouver when a fire broke out Saturday morning, firefighters say.