Setbacks continue in the revitalization of Waterloo’s Silver Lake

Construction of Waterloo Park’s Silver Lake has hit another setback.

“We kind of feel like it’s never going to end,” said Natasha Doney, who lives in the neighbourhood with her two young kids.

The revitalization of the shoreline was set to be complete this month, but a lot more work is needed before it can re-open to the public.

Others who frequent the park said the ongoing construction is a bit of a headache, and there was no issue with the lake to begin with.

“It’s not quite as nice to come and walk or enjoy a picnic with friends cause it’s so loud,” said Isabella Deak, who frequently walks in the park.

Caroline Amyot, a senior engineer with the City of Waterloo leading the project, said the delay is mainly due to supply chain issues and the discovery of poor soil along the north shoreline, making it unsafe to support any build.

“There were definitely some surprises when we started digging,” said Amyot. “We did do a geotech investigation, but you can only see so much… it’s really important to have a strong base for what we want to build on top.”

The timeline of the project has been extended.

“Late summer is what we’re thinking, but it might move into the fall. There’s a lot of work still to happen,” said Amyot.

Crews began construction at the lake in the summer of 2020.

Last January the city tore down the then recently-constructed boardwalk because it was said to have not been properly built.

Amyot said the boardwalk could open to the public in the next month or so, while landscaping continues on the north shore.

“We want to be able to enjoy the space for 20 some years, so quality is really important. I think we would rather take a few extra months to get it done right than to rush things,” said Amyot.

Area residents said they are looking forward to its completion, hoping it will be worth the wait.