

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Two motorcycle riders have been injured from a crash at the south entrance of Mohawk Raceway and Casino.

First responders were called to the collision between a vehicle and the motorcycle on Guelph Line around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A 67-year-old man was taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries. A 55-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unity has been called to the scene as well as the Forensic Identification Bureau.

Halton Police say Guelph Line will be closed to all traffic between Campbellville Road and the south entrance to Mohawk for an investigation.