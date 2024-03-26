KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Serious injuries after crash at major Kitchener intersection

    One person was seriously hurt in a crash at a major Kitchener intersection Tuesday morning.

    The two-vehicle collision happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of King Street and Deer Ridge Drive.

    Police say one person was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

    Both vehicles – a black SUV and a red sedan – sustained heavy damage.

    A black SUV with part of its front bumper missing is seen at the intersection of King Street and Deer Ridge Drive on March 26, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    King Street southbound was partially closed, with just one lane open. Deer Ridge Drive was closed between King Street and Grand Hill Drive.

    Both roads were expected to be reopened around noon.

    A red sedan with heavy damage is seen at the intersection of King Street and Deer Ridge Drive on March 26, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

