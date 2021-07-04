Advertisement
Serious crash closes part of Hwy. 6 near Mount Forest
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 11:41AM EDT
Hwy. 6 near Mount Forest closed due to a serious crash. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (July 4, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Part of Hwy. 6 near Mount Forest was closed Saturday night for what police are calling a serious crash.
OPP tweeted about the incident around 5 p.m. on the highway between Sideroads Five and Four.
The roadway was closed in both directions until about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Details about injuries or the cause of the crash have not yet been released.