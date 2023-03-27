Senior transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Simcoe: OPP

The intersection of Robinson Street and Norfolk Street in Simcoe, Ont. is pictured in a video shot by OPP. (OPP West Region/Twitter) The intersection of Robinson Street and Norfolk Street in Simcoe, Ont. is pictured in a video shot by OPP. (OPP West Region/Twitter)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver