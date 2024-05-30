Senior out $900 after alleged wallet theft in Guelph
A senior has lost $900 dollars after police say his wallet was stolen while he was shopping in Guelph.
Guelph police said a man in his 70s contacted them just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday. He told police he noticed his wallet was missing as he was leaving a business on Stone Road West. He said he checked his bank account balance and discovered two withdrawals worth $900.
Surveillance video from the business shows a male and a female standing close behind the senior while he was at the check-out. Police said the pair watched him enter his PIN.
The video shows the pair walking behind the victim as he left the store, and the male taking the victim’s wallet from his pocket.
