    • Semi-truck driver charged in fatal Mapleton crash

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)
    A driver has been charged following a fatal crash in Mapleton Township last year.

    The crash between as semi-truck and pickup truck happened at noon on Oct. 23 at the intersection of Wellington Road 11 and 7.

    The driver of the pickup truck died and the driver of the semi-truck was seriously injured.

    On Wednesday, police said they charged the 60-year-old driver of the semi with dangerous driving and careless driving causing death.

