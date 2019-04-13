Featured
Security officers sprayed during arrest at Stone Road Mall
Stone Road Mall in Guelph is pictured on Tuesday, June 30, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 12:54PM EDT
Police say security officers were sprayed with substance, believed to be bear spray, at Stone Road Mall in Guelph.
It happened Friday while the officers were arresting a man for shoplifting.
The 28-year-old is facing charges of theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon, and administering a noxious substance.
The officers did not require medical attention.