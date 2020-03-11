KITCHENER -- The City of Waterloo is beginning the search for a new tenant for the historic Carnegie Library building.

The city hopes to have a new tenant for the space at 40 Albert St. by the summer of 2021.

Last year, council approved $3 million to renovate and bring the building up to code.

The structure, built in 1903, was previously occupied by Habitat for Humanity, but it is currently sitting vacant and will be until renovations are complete,

Businesses, non-profits, academic institutions or a collaboration of groups that want to lease the space are being invited to submit an expression of interest to the city by April 17.

Three open houses will also be held for people wanting to learn more, beginning on March 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as on March 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and March 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.