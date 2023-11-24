Search for missing person in North Dumfries

Waterloo regional police were in North Dumfries Friday night for a missing person investigation.

Several cruisers and a K9 team were seen along Roadville Road around 8 p.m.

On the social media site X, Waterloo regional polices said they were also using a drone.

They confirmed to CTV News that they were looking for a missing person but did not give any further details.

There are no road closures at this time.