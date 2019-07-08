

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say they’ve found the body of a man who went missing at Bruce Peninsula National Park.

They were first called to the Grotto on Saturday at around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a man in distress in the water.

He had reportedly jumped into the water with a friend. After he surfaced, he showed signs of distress and went back under.

Initially, the coast guard searched along the coastline but was unable to find him.

On Sunday, OPP divers with the search and recovery unit were able to find and recover the man’s body in about 20 feet of water.

The victim, 24, of Vaughan, was not identified.

The area around the Grotto was closed for about six hours while police were searching.