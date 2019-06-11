

CTV Kitchener





A new public school celebrated its grand opening in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Janet Metcalfe Public School officially opened in September of 2018, welcoming 550 students between kindergarten and grade seven.

The school, named after Canada’s first kindergarten teacher, held its grand opening on June 11.

Metcalfe became the first public school kindergarten teacher in Canada in 1882, when she took over a class at what is now known as Suddaby Public School.

Events for students took place throughout the day, including a rock-laying ceremony.

Students and staff members each decorated their own rock, which will lay in the rock garden in front of the school.

Different things will also be added to a time capsule.

After 6:30 p.m., there will also be speeches, singing and dancing.

The school will also announce the name for its chosen mascot.