Saturday's Kitchener Rangers game postponed

The Kitchener Rangers will not play the Erie Otters as planned on Saturday Jan. 15.

The game is among four new COVID-19-related postponements announced by the Ontario Hockey League Thursday.

The additional games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols are:

Thursday, Jan. 13 – Barrie Colts at Niagara IceDogs

Friday, Jan. 14 – Niagara IceDogs at Mississauga Steelheads

Saturday, Jan. 15 – Kingston Frontenacs at Niagara IceDogs

The four games will be rescheduled at a later date. The league will provide information on scheduling details when new dates are confirmed.