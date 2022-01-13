Saturday's Kitchener Rangers game postponed
The Kitchener Rangers training camp at the Aud. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)
The Kitchener Rangers will not play the Erie Otters as planned on Saturday Jan. 15.
The game is among four new COVID-19-related postponements announced by the Ontario Hockey League Thursday.
The additional games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols are:
- Thursday, Jan. 13 – Barrie Colts at Niagara IceDogs
- Friday, Jan. 14 – Niagara IceDogs at Mississauga Steelheads
- Saturday, Jan. 15 – Kingston Frontenacs at Niagara IceDogs
The four games will be rescheduled at a later date. The league will provide information on scheduling details when new dates are confirmed.