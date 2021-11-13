Santa's Magical Adventure Christmas Train rolls through Waterloo Region

Waterloo -

Family and friends looking to get into the holiday spirit can hitch a ride on Santa's very own Christmas train.

The Waterloo Central Railway's Magical Adventure Christmas Train is rolling down the tracks this holiday season, starting Nov. 12.

The train features more than 15,000 lights and offers passengers a view of Waterloo's scenic countryside as well as a visit from Santa and his elves.

"It has more lights than I expected," said Ashan Qureshi, a passenger on Friday's train ride. "I wasn't really expecting too many lights. It looks really cool."

The train departs from St. Jacob's Farmers Market Station. Tickets were sold out for Friday's opening night rides, which were also dedicated to front line nurses, physicals, medical professionals and first responders.

Tickets are available each Saturday and Sunday for four daylight Magical Adventure Train rides with Santa at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Santa returns each Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

Passengers are asked to wear their best Christmas attire, or pajamas and be sure to bring a letter to Santa.

Ticket information can be found on the Waterloo Central Railway Facebook page.

COVID-19 policies can be found on the Waterloo Central Railway website.