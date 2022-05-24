Rotary Club announces return of in-person Lobsterfest in Kitchener

The Kitchener Conestoga Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest is back in-person this year.

The event is the local Rotary Club’s primary fundraiser for international aid projects and is now in its 48th year, according to the club’s website.

Lobsterfest 2022 will be hosted at Marshall Hall at Bingemans in Kitchener on Friday May 27. It begins at 5:30 p.m.

More information and tickets are available here.