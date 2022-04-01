Kitchener celebrates return of in-person festivals and events
The City of Kitchener has announced the official return of in-person events in 2022 – and there’s more than a dozen planned from June to October. Many of these events were either put on hold or switched to virtual for the last two years due to the pandemic.
“These events overall, pre-2020, brought millions of dollars of economic impact into the community,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.
The Kitchener Blues Festival was supposed to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021, but instead will celebrate the milestone this year.
“[We're] getting back to a sense of normalcy," said Rob Barkshire, Blues Fest president. "Having the crowds come out to enjoy good music and a drink and to support all of those artists.”
Barkshire said more than 80 acts are lined up to play this summer at the festival's three outdoor stages. He said it’s an event that always brings people in from far and wide.
“Visitors we tracked come from Europe, come from all over the US, all parts of Canada,” said Barkshire.
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will also be back this year with the traditional favourites like the tapping of the keg, partying at fest halls and the popular Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“We will have some new floats and new inflatables that are going to be in the parade as well,” said Allan Cayenne with Kitchener- Waterloo Oktoberfest.
Officials said the Oktoberfest events are more than just big crowds.
“Connecting with people, for a lot of people, they come back to the region, it’s like a reunion of sorts for them,” said Cayenne.
The Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Festival is thrilled to be celebrating 55 years at Victoria Park in June.
“[We'll have] 15 or so different food vendors from all different countries," said Brittney Emslie with the K-W Multicultural Festival. "We’re going to have our main stage back. We’re going to have our performers from over 30 different countries.”
Officials from all the festivals said public health and safety guidelines will be followed and added in many cases there will be alternative options for those who aren’t yet comfortable gathering in person.
