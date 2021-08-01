KITCHENER -- A man in his 30s was taken to hospital Saturday night after his vehicle rolled over near Brantford.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Highway 403 not far from Garden Avenue.

Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was travelling east when he lost control, causing the vehicle to rollover several times before coming to a stop in the westbound lanes.

The driver suffered head injuries and was transported to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition.

Highway 403 was closed for most of the night while emergency crews were on scene.