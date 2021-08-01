Advertisement
Rollover near Brantford sends one man to hospital with critical injuries
Published Sunday, August 1, 2021 11:42AM EDT
OPP officers block traffic on Highway 403 near Brantford after a rollover crash. (August 1, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A man in his 30s was taken to hospital Saturday night after his vehicle rolled over near Brantford.
It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Highway 403 not far from Garden Avenue.
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver was travelling east when he lost control, causing the vehicle to rollover several times before coming to a stop in the westbound lanes.
The driver suffered head injuries and was transported to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition.
Highway 403 was closed for most of the night while emergency crews were on scene.