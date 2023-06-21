'Society should do better': Vape store owner speaks out after fourth break-in

The owner of Voodoo Vapes in Kitchener, Jay Field, is speaking out after his store was robbed Tuesday morning.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, two unknown suspects gained access and stole merchandise just after 4 a.m.

Security footage from the store shows rocks smashing through a window. A person then jumps inside and grabs a few thousand dollars in products from the shelves.

"Went for some of the hardware that we have on our shelves, and they grabbed a couple handfuls of the disposables," Jay Field, the owner of Voodoo Vapes said. "They don't take any consideration of what damages they do, and pretty much any time that we've had a break-in my damages cost more than actual product loss."

Since opening his Kitchener location eight years ago, Field said the store has been broken into three times since February 2019. Fields’ other Voodoo Vapes store in Guelph has been hit once.

“The very first time was a really hard pill to swallow. It felt kind of personal, but now after four it’s like, the last time in Guelph I said to the Subway owner, ‘is this your first time?’ he’s like ‘yeah,’ I’m like ‘don’t worry it gets better,’” Field said.

Security footage from Voodoo Vapes in Kitchener. (Submitted/Voodoo Vapes)Field said after an earlier break-in, he put up bars on the front glass door. During this latest break in, thieves entered through a window. Despite not having bars on the windows, Field said he doesn’t want to have to put up any more.

“I don’t want this to look like a jail cell from the inside, that’s not what I want. Society should do better,” Field said.

At Everything Convenience a few doors over from Voodoo Vapes, a worker who’s been there since September said while she’s never seen anything happen on the job, her coworkers have complained of break-ins before.

“I have to always watch out. Especially at night. I don’t feel safe at all,” Ngun Cuai said.

Field said despite the loss, this won’t change how he approaches the business.

Jay Field, the owner of Voodoo Vapes. (CTV News/Colton Wiens)“I’m not going to stop doing business because of some unsavoury type’s man, that’s cutting your nose off to spite your face,” Field said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call them.