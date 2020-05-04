KITCHENER -- Organizers and performers for Riverfest Elora got creative for this year`s event.

The annual festival teamed up with Music Together to create the online mini festival they called ‘Riverstream.’

Sunday was full of livestream performances on Riverfest Elora’s Instagram over the course of 10 hours.

Artists ranged from festival alumni to new musicians making their festival debut online.

Rivefest Elora has not announced if they are cancelling their festival, which is scheduled to run from August 21-23.