Riders rack up over 50,000 kms on e-scooters and e-bikes in first month

A line of Neuron scooter and an e-bike. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) A line of Neuron scooter and an e-bike. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver