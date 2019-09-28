Featured
Ride Guelph Transit for free Saturday
A Guelph Transit bus parks at Guelph Central Station on Friday, Aug. 8, 2014.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 4:12PM EDT
The University of Guelph wants to make sure everyone - especially those participating in Homecoming Weekend - have a safe way home.
That’s why all rides on Guelph Transit will be free on Saturday.
No fare will be required on any bus between 5:45 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Guelph Transit says it’s all thanks to the university’s Central Student and Graduate Student Associations.
Additional buses have been also been added to the schedule to accommodate the larger-than-normal crowds. You can find more details here.