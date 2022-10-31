Richard Gere spotted filming in Kitchener

It wasn’t someone in a hyper-realistic Richard Gere Halloween costume strolling around Kitchener on Monday, but the actor himself.

Gere was in Kitchener on Oct. 31 filming Longing, a new feature film.

The City of Kitchener said filming would be held between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, and warned of traffic disruptions in the King Street East and Queen Street South area to accommodate the filming.

Kitchener mayor Berry Vrbanovic tweeted out a photo with the actor saying he's honoured to welcome Gere to the city, adding that growing the music and film industry is a priority.

Thx to @DanielBekerman & @ScythiaFilms for choosing to #MakeItKitchener & bring filming of #TheLonging to @WalperHotel in @DTKitchener! Honoured to welcome @RichardGere66 to @CityKitchener today and invite him back anytime! Growing our music & film industry is a priority for us! pic.twitter.com/8TY7DLnJbX — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) November 1, 2022

Gere was in Cambridge last week, drawing crowds of supporters who gawked at the Pretty Woman star.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the film Longing explores the story of a wealthy bachelor in his 60s who discovers his Canadian ex-girlfriend gave birth to a son he never knew 20 years ago and that the boy has died.

"As he explores his dead son's life and gets to know him vicariously through those closest to him, Daniel is forced to evaluate the life choices that have led him to this crossroad," the database says.