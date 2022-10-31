Richard Gere spotted filming in Kitchener

Actor Richard Gere was in Kitchener on Oct. 31 filming his new movie. (Submitted0 Actor Richard Gere was in Kitchener on Oct. 31 filming his new movie. (Submitted0

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver