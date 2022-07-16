Ribfest and Craft Beer Show returns to Kitchener's Victoria Park
The downtown Kitchener Ribfest and Craft Beer is back in Victoria Park for its 19th anniversary.
The annual celebration of BBQ kicked off Friday, July 15 after being cancelled twice during the pandemic.
"We come here every year, but then we kind of had a pause because of COVID," said attendee Uwera Ndagije. "Then we heard that it was back and we had to come. We came together as friends too, so that was nice."
For attendee Paul Moorehead, the event is about just more than ribs and beer.
"The depression over the last two years has been incredible, and I take medication to deal with depression and anxiety, so this is a huge boost," said Moorehead. "It's a 'hello, we're okay!'"
In addition to the saucy ribs, BBQ chicken, sausage, and brisket is available. Ontario craft beer is also being featured.
The event continues throughout Saturday and Sunday.
