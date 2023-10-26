Rhinovirus outbreak declared at Stratford General Hospital

Stratford General Hospital has declared a rhinovirus outbreak in the inpatient unit on their third floor.

In a news release sent on Wednesday, the hospital says the unit is closed to admission until further notice.

Patients in the unit may only have one visitor a day with no in and out privileges.

Rhinoviruses are a respiratory infection that is the most common cause of the cold.

Symptoms include fever, cough, chest congestions, and vomiting.