    • Rhinovirus outbreak declared at Stratford General Hospital

    Stratford General Hospital

    Stratford General Hospital has declared a rhinovirus outbreak in the inpatient unit on their third floor.

    In a news release sent on Wednesday, the hospital says the unit is closed to admission until further notice.

    Patients in the unit may only have one visitor a day with no in and out privileges.

    Rhinoviruses are a respiratory infection that is the most common cause of the cold.

    Symptoms include fever, cough, chest congestions, and vomiting.

