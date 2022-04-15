Return of in-person services for Good Friday

1957-2022

1957-2022 | NHL Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy dies at 65

Mike Bossy, one of hockey's most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders during their 1980s dynasty, has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

