KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a Kitchener restaurant was robbed at knifepoint on Wednesday.

It happened in the area of Frederick Street and Victoria Street North on Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, police said that a suspect entered the restaurant with a knife and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man between age 30 and 35. He had a thin build and blonde hair, and was reportedly wearing red gloves, white shoes, a plaid jacket and dark pants.

If you see him, call police and do not approach him.

Officials said to expect an increased police presence in the area while they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.