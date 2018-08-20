

CTV Kitchener





Residents of a Cambridge neighbourhood have approached legal experts regarding a trail system near their homes, a spokesperson said.

Some houses on Gill Cove and Hunt Club Road back onto a public pond that has been there for 60 years.

A development nearby has also included plans for recreational trails around the pond, which is to become a stream, as recommended by a 2004 watershed study by the Grand River Conservation Area.

The pond, which has been drained and fenced off to accommodate the work, has residents upset over not being consulted.

Cambridge Planning Committee documents show that public consultations for the project were held in Dec. 2015.

A neighbourhood spokesperson also cited environmental damage as a reason the work should be stopped, but the GRCA has indicated that the stream would actually be better for wildlife.

“As we’ve seen in other areas of the community, when you naturalize a stream, when you cool down that water temperature, you see the fish habitat improve,” said Cam Linwood with the GRCA.

Residents have apparently contacted legal experts, one of whom spoke to Cambridge Mayor Craig, who has agreed to work with residents regarding the issue.

City councillor Donna Reid said that pausing work after a permit has been issued is extremely rare.

The planner has not received instruction to cease plans.

The next Cambridge Planning Committee meeting is scheduled for next month.