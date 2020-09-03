KITCHENER -- Fire prevention officers are investigating after a fire in Guelph on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to a residence on Hadati Road just after 6:30 p.m., with a total of five fire trucks responding.

Officials say that smoke was seen coming from the second floor of the building.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is set to continue on Thursday morning.

Officials say there is no damage estimate available at this point. They say no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.