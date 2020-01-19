Residential fire closes off street in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener Published Sunday, January 19, 2020 12:28PM EST Last Updated Sunday, January 19, 2020 1:47PM EST
First responders were called to a residential fire on Lancaster Street West in Kitchener. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (Jan. 19, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A fire at an apartment building has closed off part of a major Kitchener street.
First responders were called to a fire at 416 Lancaster Street West around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The address is located in between the intersection with Union Street and the Hwy. 85 off ramp.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of a first story window.
Residents say they heard an explosion before the fire broke out.
GRT busses were called and arrived on scene to help keep evacuated residents warm.
More to come.
