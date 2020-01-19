KITCHENER -- A fire at an apartment building has closed off part of a major Kitchener street.

First responders were called to a fire at 416 Lancaster Street West around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The address is located in between the intersection with Union Street and the Hwy. 85 off ramp.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming out of a first story window.

Residents say they heard an explosion before the fire broke out.

GRT busses were called and arrived on scene to help keep evacuated residents warm.

More to come.