Report of person with weapon prompts hold and secure in Delhi

A Delhi, Ont. street was placed in hold and secure Tuesday morning after police got reports of someone with a weapon.

In a video posted to social media, OPP said the call came in around 7 a.m.

People living on Gibralter Street were asked to shelter in place and keep children home from school.

In an update at 9:38 a.m., police said one person was taken into custody without incident.

The hold and secure has been lifted.