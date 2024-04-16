Report of person with weapon prompts hold and secure in Delhi

KITCHENER
    A Delhi, Ont. street was placed in hold and secure Tuesday morning after police got reports of someone with a weapon.

    In a video posted to social media, OPP said the call came in around 7 a.m.

    People living on Gibralter Street were asked to shelter in place and keep children home from school.

    In an update at 9:38 a.m., police said one person was taken into custody without incident.

    The hold and secure has been lifted.

