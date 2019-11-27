KITCHENER - Officers were called to Colborne Street East in Brantford at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a potential gun in the area.

According to police, a group of people were reportedly seen outside of a house and one of them may have been holding a gun.

Police were able to make contact with the people inside the home who they say were co-operative with the investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m., police released a statement that the initial report was deemed to be unfounded.

BPS conducted an investigation this morning at a residence on Colborne St regarding a firearm. The occupants of the residence were contacted and cooperated with police. As a result of the investigation the information was deemed to be unfounded. https://t.co/VNDz4y1vSL pic.twitter.com/dpgmJnMhPZ — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 27, 2019

Colborne Street East was closed to traffic between Drummond Street and Brock Street as police investigated.