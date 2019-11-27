Report of gun in Brantford unfounded
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11:09AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 1:06PM EST
KITCHENER - Officers were called to Colborne Street East in Brantford at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a potential gun in the area.
According to police, a group of people were reportedly seen outside of a house and one of them may have been holding a gun.
Police were able to make contact with the people inside the home who they say were co-operative with the investigation.
Around 12:30 p.m., police released a statement that the initial report was deemed to be unfounded.
Colborne Street East was closed to traffic between Drummond Street and Brock Street as police investigated.
