Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes away

Ward 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.

In a Sunday news release, the City of Cambridge confirmed Reid passed away just before 6 a.m. at Grand River Hospital.

"It is with a great sadness that I extend our deepest condolences on behalf of the city of Cambridge and Cambridge City Council to Donna’s family and close friends," said Mayor Jan Liggett in the release. "Donna was known for her advocacy for more inclusive policies and practices within municipal government.

“She fiercely protected the rights of women and championed the causes of her constituents. She leaves a wonderful legacy in our city."

The city notes some accomplishments of Reid, such as making Cambridge an age-friendly city, supporting an initiative for free menstrual supplies in city facilities, and her work with the Canadian Federation of University Women.

Reid was the Ward 1 councillor since 2010.

Flags at city hall will be lowered to half-mast. Books of condolences will be available at city hall starting tomorrow.

Funeral details will be announce in the coming days.