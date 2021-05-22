KITCHENER -- Guelph police and the humane society have issued a reminder to the public to not leave their pets in a hot car this summer.

Both groups say they responded to a number of calls recently about a dog left in a car with the windows rolled up at a south end plaza in the city.

The owner of the dog and vehicle was at a pharmacy getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to officials.

Police say the dog was able to be removed from the vehicle and the owner was very apologetic when they were located.

No charges were laid, but the humane society says dog owners can be charged with creating a situation likely to cause distress in instances like this. This kind of charge includes a penalty of $610.

The Guelph Humane Society reportedly goes to one call a week for dogs locked in hot cars during the summer months.

Anyone who sees a pet in such a situation is asked to call 911.