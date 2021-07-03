KITCHENER -- An investigation at Lakeside Park from Waterloo regional police has come to a quick end.

Officials tweeted about a large police presence in the Kitchener park around 3 p.m. Saturday.

At the time, it was reported that human remains were discovered and that police were working with the coroner to confirm the discovery.

On Sunday morning, a spokesperson for Waterloo regional police confirmed that what was discovered was not human remains and that the investigation had concluded.