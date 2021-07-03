Advertisement
Regional police conclude investigation in Kitchener park
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 5:57PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 4, 2021 11:09AM EDT
A Waterloo regional police cruiser at Lakeside Park. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (July 3, 2021)
KITCHENER -- An investigation at Lakeside Park from Waterloo regional police has come to a quick end.
Officials tweeted about a large police presence in the Kitchener park around 3 p.m. Saturday.
At the time, it was reported that human remains were discovered and that police were working with the coroner to confirm the discovery.
On Sunday morning, a spokesperson for Waterloo regional police confirmed that what was discovered was not human remains and that the investigation had concluded.